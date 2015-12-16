(New throughout, adds quotes, byline)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Dec 16 Most short-term borrowing costs
in U.S. money markets slipped on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve ended the near-zero interest rate policy it adopted
seven years ago at the height of the global credit crisis.
The U.S. central bank, as expected, raised its target range
on the interest rate in the federal funds market from between
zero and 0.25 percent to 0.25 to 0.50 percent, prompted by an
improving labor market.
There were lingering doubts whether the Fed could achieve
its higher target rate range even after it enlarged the size of
its reverse repurchase program to $2 trillion from $300 billion,
analysts said.
It raised the reverse repo rate to 0.25 percent from 0.05
percent and the interest it pays on excess reserves (IOER) to
0.50 percent from 0.25 percent.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty over where rates will
find their new equilibrium, and the upcoming year-end only
intensifies this," said Karl Haeling, vice president of capital
markets at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in New York.
The overnight borrowing cost in the fed funds market, where
banks borrow excess reserves from each other, held for a second
day on Tuesday at 0.15 percent, the highest since
August, according to Fed data.
Traders will monitor closely whether the effective or
average fed funds rate will at least match the RRP rate in the
coming days as a sign that Wednesday's long-awaited rate hike is
successful, analysts said.
"We continue to think that effective funds will be driven
mainly by IOER," J.P. Morgan Securities analysts wrote in a
research note on Wednesday. "We suspect post-hike levels will
trend into this range below the new IOER."
Interest rates on three-month Treasury bills
turned slightly higher after the Fed's rate increase before
ending marginally lower on the day at 0.2575 percent.
The overnight rate on repurchase agreements finished at 0.16
to 0.20 percent, retreating from a session peak of 0.41 percent
which was the highest since late June, according
to ICAP data.
Earlier, the London interbank offered rate on
dollar-denominated loans among banks for three months
was fixed at 0.53250 percent, a level not seen since
February 2012. It was up from 0.52575 percent on Tuesday and has
risen nearly 0.20 basis point since early November.
Libor is a benchmark rate for $350 trillion in financial
products worldwide.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
