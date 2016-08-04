NEW YORK Aug 4 A key measure on interbank borrowing costs rose on Thursday to seven-year highs, widening its premium above the yield on U.S. two-year Treasury notes to levels not seen since September 2012.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars , or Libor, a benchmark for more than $300 trillion worth of financial products worldwide, was fixed at 0.78760 percent, up 1 basis point from Wednesday. Wednesday's fixing was the highest since May 2009.

Libor's spread against the two-year Treasury's yield grew to 0.141 percentage point from 0.107 point on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.

The spread widening was exacerbated by a drop in the two-year yield following a widely expected decision by the Bank of England to cut interest rates for the first time since 2009.

Since July, Libor has risen nearly non-stop as some prime money market funds have changed over to government-only funds, which are exempt from impending rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Prime money market funds had been major buyers of commercial paper and other short-term bank debt.

Reduced demand for bank debt among prime funds has raised short-term borrowing costs for banks.

On Oct. 14, the SEC will require prime money funds used by institutional investors to float their per-share net asset value or impose redemption gates and liquidity fees on redemptions in times of market stress.

Prime money funds lost about $27 billion in assets from a week earlier, to $970 billion in the week ended Aug. 2, while government-only money fund assets rose by $42 billion in the week to $1.564 trillion, according to a report published by iMoneyNet on Wednesday.

Since October 2015, prime fund assets had fallen by about $500 billion, with most of the money going into government-only money funds, according to UBS analysts.

Analysts forecast prime fund assets could fall by another $200 billion, propelling Libor higher by another 0.15 point to 0.20 point in the coming weeks.

It may now be time for investors to consider putting some cash into bank securities linked to Libor, some investors said.

"With three-month Libor now yielding more than two-year U.S. Treasuries, many of these short-dated assets and the vehicles that invest in them are out-yielding longer-duration bond index funds and represent an opportunity for investors with excess cash during this changing of the guard," Pimco portfolio managers Nathan Chiaverini and Andrew Wittkop wrote in a blog post published on Thursday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)