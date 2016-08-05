NEW YORK Aug 5 A closely watched measure of interbank borrowing costs rose on Friday in its sixth consecutive week of increases due to reduced demand from U.S. money market funds for bank debt in advance of new industry regulations in October.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars , or Libor, was fixed at 0.79235 percent, its highest since May 2009. The benchmark for more than $300 trillion worth of financial products worldwide was up from 0.78760 percent on Thursday.

Since July, Libor has risen nearly non-stop as some prime money market funds have changed over to government-only funds, which are exempt from impending rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Libor was up 0.033 percentage point on the week, bringing its six-week rise to 0.169 point.

Prime money market funds had been major buyers of commercial paper and other short-term bank debt.

Reduced demand for bank debt among prime funds has raised short-term borrowing costs for banks.

On Oct. 14, the SEC will require prime money funds used by institutional investors to float their per-share net asset value or impose limits and liquidity fees on redemptions in times of market stress.

This final phase of money fund reform is intended to safeguard a sector that was rattled by the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the global credit crunch in September 2008.

