* U.S. 90-day bank CP rate eases from seven-year peaks
* Money fund conversions affect Japanese banks most
-Barclays
* Three-month dollar Libor falls for first time in a month
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 11 The outstanding U.S. commercial
paper supply issued by domestic and foreign banks held near its
lowest level in nearly seven months in the latest week, prompted
by reduced demand for the debt from U.S. money market funds,
Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.
Prime money funds had been a major buyer of commercial
paper, or CP, before some began shedding them to transform into
government-only funds which are exempt from new industry
regulations that will go into effect on Oct. 14.
Reduced demand from money funds pushed up the benchmark rate
that banks charge each other to borrow dollars to a series of
more than seven-year highs in recent days.
Bank CP totaled $504.3 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted
basis in the week of Aug. 10, compared with $503.8 billion in
the previous week, which was the lowest level since mid-January,
Fed data showed.
Foreign banks, in particular those in Japan, are dependent
on selling CP and certificates of deposits to money market funds
to raise dollar financing.
"Japanese bank reliance on prime fund financing effectively
makes these institutions the marginal borrowers in short-term
unsecured dollar funding markets," Barclays money market
strategist Joe Abate wrote in a research note on Thursday.
According to Fed data, outstanding foreign financial CP
slipped to $258.3 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis in
the latest week from $260.2 billion the prior week. Two weeks
earlier, it was $257.2 billion, which was the lowest level since
early January.
At the end of July, Japanese banks borrowed $97 billion from
U.S. money funds that owned their CP and CDs, Abate said.
In the meantime, the average interest rate on top-rated bank
CP that mature in 90 days was 0.90 percent last Thursday, which
was the highest level since February 2009. It eased to 0.76
percent on Wednesday.
Average overnight bank CP rate has held steady at 0.40
percent, Fed data showed.
Meanwhile, the London interbank offered rate on three-month
dollars fell on Thursday for the first time since
July 14 from its highest level since May 2009. It was fixed at
0.81700 percent, down from 0.81760 percent on Wednesday.
The Libor on three-month dollars is referenced
by more than $300 trillion worth of financial products worldwide
including U.S. mortgages.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)