NEW YORK Aug 12 A closely watched gauge on what
banks charge each other for dollars rose on Friday to its
highest level in more than seven years as U.S. money market
funds have pared demand for bank debt in advance of new
regulations in two months.
The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars
, or Libor, was fixed at 0.81825 percent, its highest
since May 2009 after falling for the first time in a month to
0.81700 percent on Thursday.
Libor, a benchmark for trillions of dollars worth of
financial products worldwide, gained 2.59 basis points on the
week.
This measure for banks to raise dollar financing for three
months has risen for seven consecutive weeks as some U.S. prime
money market funds have changed over to funds only holding
government bonds, which are exempt from rules from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission that will take effect on Oct.
14.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)