BRIEF-Motif Bio says Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
* Motif Bio Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
NEW YORK Aug 15 A closely watched gauge on what banks charge each other to borrow dollars for three months fell on Monday, marking its biggest single-day fall over seven weeks.
The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars , or Libor, was fixed at 0.80411. This was its lowest level in more than a week compared with Friday's 0.81825 percent which was its highest since May 2009.
Libor, which is a benchmark for over $300 trillions of dollars worth of financial products worldwide, has risen since July as some U.S. prime money market funds have changed over to funds only holding government bonds, which are exempt from rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will take effect on Oct. 14.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Motif Bio Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Republicans on Monday continued their drive to loosen U.S. regulation, taking the first step to kill five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the virtually untested Congressional Review Act.