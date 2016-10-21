BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
NEW YORK Oct 21 The interest rate on a key short-term funding source for Wall Street rose on Friday from three-month lows on cash demand ahead of the weekend amid signs of more lending since new regulations on money market funds were implemented a week ago.
The overnight interest rate on repurchase agreements, in which banks and bond dealers use U.S. Treasuries and other securities as collateral to raise cash from investors, was last quoted at 0.33-0.35 percent, up from 0.28 percent late on Thursday but down from 0.42 percent a week earlier, according to ICAP data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.