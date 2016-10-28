(Recasts, adds background and quote)
NEW YORK Oct 28 Traders on Friday increased
their bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at
its last policy meeting of 2016 as data showed the U.S. economy
accelerated in the third quarter at its fastest pace in two
years.
The Commerce Department said gross domestic product expanded
at an annualized growth rate of 2.9 percent, stronger the 2.5
percent forecast among economists polled by Reuters, on a bounce
in exports and inventories. The GDP grew at a 1.4 percent pace
in the second quarter.
"There's nothing here that will put the Federal Reserve off
hiking in December," said Luke Bartholomew, fixed income manager
at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.
Federal funds rate futures added to their earlier losses in
the wake of the latest GDP data, with the December contract
falling to a more than five-week low.
The futures implied traders saw about an 83 percent chance
that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its Dec.
13-14 policy meeting, up from a 78 percent likelihood seen late
on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
On the other hand, futures suggested traders saw roughly a
10 percent probability that the U.S. central bank would raise
rates at its upcoming policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday.
