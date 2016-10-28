(Updates market action after U. Mich data)
NEW YORK Oct 28 Traders on Friday stuck to
their view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its
last policy meeting of 2016 as data showed the U.S. economy
accelerated in the third quarter at its fastest pace in two
years.
The Commerce Department said gross domestic product expanded
at an annualized rate of 2.9 percent, stronger than the 2.5
percent forecast among economists polled by Reuters, thanks to a
bounce in exports and inventories. GDP grew at a 1.4 percent
pace in the second quarter.
"There's nothing here that will put the Federal Reserve off
hiking in December," said Luke Bartholomew, fixed income manager
at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.
Some analysts said the government's "advance" third-quarter
GDP reading was undercut by a pullback by in consumer spending
"In the details of the report, the 2.1 percent increase in
real consumer spending was a let-down," J.P. Morgan economist
Michael Feroli wrote in a research report.
That sober outlook on the consumer sector, which accounts
for two-thirds of overall economic activity, was reinforced by
the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index which
ended October at its weakest in 13 months.
Still federal funds rate futures remained lower on the day,
with the December contract touching a more than five-week low.
The futures implied traders briefly saw about an 83 percent
chance that the Fed would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy
meeting, before retreating to a 78 percent likelihood which was
nearly identical to levels late on Thursday, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
Fed funds futures suggested traders saw roughly a 10 percent
probability that the U.S. central bank would raise rates at its
upcoming policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
James Dalgleish)