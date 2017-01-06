NEW YORK Jan 6 Traders on Friday expected the
Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates further in 2017
following data that showed a pickup in wage growth in December,
reinforcing the notion inflation is closing in on Fed's
2-percent goal.
Interest rates futures implied traders expected a 67 percent
chance the U.S. central bank would increase the target range on
short-term borrowing costs to at least 0.75-1.00 percent at its
June 13-14 policy meeting, compared with a 62 percent
chance on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)