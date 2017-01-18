BRIEF-Aquila Resources announces $6.6 mln non-brokered private placement
* Aquila Resources announces $6.6 million non-brokered private placement
NEW YORK Jan 18 Short-term U.S. interest rates futures fell to session lows on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks supported the view the central bank will increase borrowing costs gradually if the economy shows further improvement.
Federal funds futures were down as much 5.5 basis points on the day in late trading.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, but the housing market recovery remained intact against the backdrop of a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the criminal conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov for stealing computer code from the bank as he prepared to jump to a high-speed trading start-up.