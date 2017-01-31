NEW YORK Jan 31 U.S. interest rates futures
were steady to slightly higher on Tuesday on expectations the
Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged until
mid-2017 as policy-makers await clarity on fiscal policies from
the Donald Trump administration.
Fed policy-makers begin their first meeting in 2017 where
they are widely expected to leave the target range on interest
rates at 0.50-0.75 percent after raising it by a quarter point
in December.
Prices of stocks and other risky assets had risen since
Trump's U.S. presidential win on Nov. 8 as investors piled on
pro-growth bets the he and a Republican-controlled Congress will
slash taxes and regulations, and boost infrastructure spending,
to which the Fed could respond with faster rate increases.
"Fiscal stimulus may be coming at a time when the output gap
is closed and we may be at full employment. This could create a
higher inflation impulse, which brings into question how the
Federal Reserve (Fed) may respond," Jim Caron, portfolio manager
at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, wrote in a research
note.
Optimism about possible stimulus was undercut by Trump's
perceived protectionist stance, including an executive order
this weekend on a travel ban on seven countries, which was met
with protests and criticism from a number of business
executives.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 shed over 0.4 percent, while
the dollar index declined 0.8 percent.
In the futures market, traders priced in little chance the
Fed would raise rates at this week's meeting, according to CME
Group's FedWatch.
Federal funds futures for March delivery suggested
traders saw a 21 percent chance of a rate increase at its March
14-15 policy meeting, unchanged from Monday.
The June fed funds contract implied traders priced in
a 67-percent likelihood the Fed would lift rates to at least
0.75-1.00 percent at its June 13-14 meeting, down slightly from
a 69-percent chance on Monday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)