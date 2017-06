NEW YORK May 24 U.S. interest rates futures added to earlier gains on Wednesday as traders scaled back bets on two more rate increases by the end of 2017 following the Federal Reserve's release of its May 2-3 policy meeting minutes.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 46 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise rates twice more by year-end, down from roughly 50 percent late on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong)