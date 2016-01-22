NEW YORK Jan 22 Key interest rates for banks to
borrow dollars held steady on Friday, as investors' anxiety
receded following hints from the European Central Bank that it
may provide more stimulus to help the euro zone economy.
The potential of more ECB policy easing spurred a rally in
global stock prices and oil futures.
In the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market, the cost for
Wall Street and banks to borrow overnight was quoted at
0.52-0.57 percent in early U.S. trading, compared with 0.57
percent late Thursday, according to ICAP.
In the repo market, banks and bond dealers pledge Treasuries
and other securities as collateral in exchange for cash to fund
their trades and loans.
Another closely watched U.S. interbank borrowing rate rose
after falling the previous two sessions.
The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars
was fixed at 0.61910 percent, up from 0.61860
percent on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the three-month dollar Libor reached its highest
level since June 2009.
Libor is a benchmark rate for $350 trillion worth of
financial products worldwide.
