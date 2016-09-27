NEW YORK, Sept 27 A key short-term borrowing rate rose on Tuesday to its highest levels since late June with signs that cash investors have begun to reduce their lending in advance of the end of the third quarter.

The overnight interest rate in the repurchase agreement market was last quoted at 0.78-0.82 percent, compared with 0.59 percent late on Monday, according to ICAP. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)