BRIEF-Innoven Partenaires reports a 9.5 pct stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing
NEW YORK Feb 27 Prices of U.S. short-term interest rate futures fell on Monday as traders raised their expectations the Federal Reserve will increase rates either in March or May after a central bank official said an interest rate increase may happen soon.
The Fed might need to raise interest rates in the near future to avoid falling behind the curve on inflation, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said.
"Sooner rather than later means in the near future," Kaplan told reporters after speaking at an event with university students in Norman, Oklahoma. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Euro zone finance ministers discussed the issue of three officials from Spain, Italy and Slovakia facing charges in Greece and agreed that Athens should resolve the problem, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.
LAGOS, June 16 Nigeria's central bank must step up efforts to unify the country's multiple exchange rates to sustain gains in the local currency over the last few months, the head of the country's exchange bureaus said.