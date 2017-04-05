BRIEF-Loxo Oncology prices follow-on offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. short-term interest rates futures briefly pared earlier losses on Wednesday after the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its March 14-15 policy meeting which showed most policymakers think the Fed should take measures to reduce its $4.5 trillion bond holdings.
Federal funds futures for June delivery suggested traders saw a 66 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates to 1.00-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 meeting, compared with 62 percent late on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's vice finance minister said on Thursday the government does not offer assessments on foreign exchange rates, and declined to comment on the potential effects of Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California