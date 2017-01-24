Jan 24 The rate banks charge each other to borrow dollars for three months fell by the most in nearly four months on Tuesday, following a broad pullback in benchmark bond yields the day before on worry over U.S. President Donald Trump's tough stance on trade.

The London interbank offered rate, or Libor, for three-month dollars was fixed at 1.03178 percent from 1.03789 percent on Monday, declining for a second straight day and by the most since Sept. 28. (Reporting by Dan Burns in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)