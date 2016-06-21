UPDATE 1-Bank of England upbeat on growth, some worry about inflation
* Some MPC members "a little closer" to inflation overshoot limit
NEW YORK, June 21 Short-term U.S. interest rates futures hovered near session highs on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's prepared testimony before a Senate panel reinforced the view the central bank would raise rates cautiously due to global risks and a sharp slowdown in job growth in May.
Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 12 percent chance the Fed would raise interest rates at its July 26-27 policy meeting, little changed from late Monday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Some MPC members "a little closer" to inflation overshoot limit
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.