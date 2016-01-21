CHICAGO Jan 21 Monsanto Co said it filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to prevent glyphosate, the main ingredient in its weed killer Roundup, from being added to California's list of known carcinogens, stepping up its defense of the widely used herbicide.

The seed and agrochemicals company filed the suit against the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) and the agency's acting director Lauren Zeise in California's Superior Court in Fresno county, according to the court filing seen by Reuters.

OEHHA said in September that it planned to list glyphosate under proposition 65, a state initiative enacted in 1986 to inform residents about cancer-causing chemicals, after the World Health Organization's cancer research committee classified glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen last March. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by David Gregorio)