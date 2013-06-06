June 6 American wheat farmers and a food safety
advocacy group filed a lawsuit Thursday against biotech seed
developer Monsanto Co, accusing the company of failing
to protect the U.S. wheat market from contamination by its
unauthorized wheat.
The petition, filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of Washington, seeks class-action status to
represent other farmers it says were harmed by lower wheat
prices as some foreign buyers have shied away from U.S. wheat.
It names Clarmar Farms Inc., farmer Tom Stahl, and the
Center for Food Safety as plaintiffs.
The suit follows a similar action filed Monday by a Kansas
wheat farmer, alleging that he and other growers have been hurt
financially by the discovery of an unapproved biotech wheat that
Monsanto said it stopped testing and shelved nine years ago.
Two other farmers lodged a similar lawsuit in federal court
in the western district of Washington state.
The lawsuits come after the U.S. Department of Agriculture
announced May 29 that a wheat farmer in Oregon had discovered
Monsanto's experimental wheat growing on his farm.
"It risks one of the U.S.'s most important export markets
unnecessarily," George Kimbrell, senior attorney with the Center
for Food Safety.
Buyers in Asia and Europe shunned U.S. wheat purchases
after the discovery of the rogue wheat in Oregon. South Korea
and Japan have suspended some U.S. wheat purchases, while the
European Union said it would step up testing.
The wheat was developed by Monsanto to withstand treatments
of its Roundup weed killer, but the firm never commercialized
the product because of widespread industry opposition.
International buyers threatened to boycott U.S. wheat if the
biotech wheat was introduced to the marketplace. Monsanto said
in 2004 that it would end efforts to commercialize the "Roundup
Ready" wheat.
This week, Monsanto said that in ending its field testing,
the company instructed test participants to destroy the GMO
wheat or ship it to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's seed
storage facility in Colorado. Company officials have said they
have no idea how their biotech wheat could be growing in Oregon.
Monsanto lawyer Kyle McCain called the lawsuits premature.
"The facts to date show the report of glyphosate-tolerant
wheat is limited to one field in Oregon, and no such wheat has
entered the stream of commerce," McCain said in a statement.
In the suit filed Thursday in Spokane, Washington,
plaintiffs say Monsanto's failure to contain the wheat amounts
to "wrongful conduct" that has potentially contaminated "the
entire wheat farming and production chain," and places many
wheat farmers at risk for continued harm through
cross-pollination and contamination of their crops.
The petition says the claims are brought on behalf of all
U.S. soft white wheat growers and harvesters from May 29.
The field testing Monsanto had been doing in many U.S.
states was supposed to keep the biotech wheat from contaminating
conventional wheat supplies.
The lawsuit does not seek specific monetary damages but asks
for "compensatory damages" as well as punitive damages and ask
that Monsanto be required to decontaminate equipment, storage
and transportation facilities.
Monsanto says it followed a "government-directed, rigorous,
well-documented and audited" program in its wheat field trials.
But Kimbrell said regulators do not provide proper oversight
of experimental biotech crops.
"The lawsuit underscores the continuing risk to consumers
and farmers from unregulated genetically engineered crops,"
Kimbrell said. "This is not the first time this has happened. We
have a broken regulatory system."