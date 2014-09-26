(Adds Monsanto comment)
By Carey Gillam
Sept 26 Monsanto Co's experimental
genetically engineered wheat, never approved for sale, has been
found growing in a second U.S. state, and regulators said on
Friday they could not explain how the plants escaped field
trials that ended almost a decade ago.
About a year after discovery of the company's unapproved
wheat in a single Oregon field disrupted U.S. wheat export
sales, the GMO wheat has also been found in Montana, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection
Service said on Friday.
APHIS launched an investigation into the Montana discovery
on July 14, said Bernadette Juarez, director of investigative
and enforcement services for APHIS.
The wheat was found growing at a research facility for
Montana State University in Huntley, where field trials of
Monsanto's wheat were conducted between 2000 and 2003, she said
in a news conference.
After conclusion of field trials, crop developers like
Monsanto are obligated to inform regulators of any "volunteers,"
or plants that grow on their own following a previous harvest,
Juarez said.
Monsanto said in a statement that it and Montana state
notified APHIS of the unintended GMO wheat and were "cooperating
fully" with the government investigation.
USDA officials said there are no health and safety concerns
from Monsanto GMO wheat, and that they do not believe the wheat
has entered commerce. The area where it was found primarily
produces sugar beets and barley, not wheat, Juarez said.
The varieties of wheat in Montana differ significantly from
Oregon's, but both contain Monsanto's herbicide-tolerant trait.
There is no commercially approved genetically modified
wheat. The wheat in question was developed by Monsanto to
withstand treatments of its Roundup weed killer, but the company
never commercialized the "Roundup Ready" wheat. International
buyers threatened to boycott U.S. wheat if the product was
introduced to the marketplace.
Monsanto said in 2004 that it was ending efforts to
commercialize the GMO wheat, and the wheat was supposed to have
been destroyed or stored securely.
Monsanto and several other companies are still trying to
develop a biotech wheat acceptable to the market. APHIS said on
Friday it was stepping up oversight of those field trials.
Word of the wheat in Montana comes after last year's
discovery by an Oregon farmer of the GMO wheat in his field.
That discovery prompted South Korea and Japan to temporarily
halt purchases of U.S. wheat due to fears of contamination.
APHIS said on Friday that despite a "comprehensive"
investigation, the agency has not determined how the biotech
wheat came to grow in Oregon. No field trials were ever
authorized on that Oregon farm.
Juarez said there would not be any penalties or disciplinary
action against Monsanto for the Oregon incident.
Several farmers sued Monsanto, however, accusing the company
of failing to protect the market from contamination.
The parties agreed to settle, prior to the announcement of
the Montana wheat discovery.
