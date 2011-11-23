(Recasts, adds detail, background; changes headline)
NEW YORK Nov 23 Moody's Investors Service on
Wednesday warned that its top credit rating for the United
States could be in jeopardy if lawmakers backtrack on $1.2
trillion in deficit cuts planned over 10 years.
The ratings firm said the failure of a U.S. congressional
committee to reach an agreement on deficit reduction did not
affect the Aaa rating, but any pullback from agreed automatic
cuts to take effect starting in 2013 could prompt it to take
action.
"While a change in the composition of the spending cuts
would not be a major rating consideration, a reduction in the
total amount that would increase the projected increase in
federal debt over the coming decade could have negative rating
implications," Moody's said in a statement.
On Monday, the 12-member congressional committee, split
evenly between Democrats and Republicans, abandoned its effort
to reach a deal, with both sides blaming the other for the
impasse.
"Although the committee could have proposed considerably
more than $1.2 trillion in deficit reduction measures, which
would have been positive for the government's
credit-worthiness, its failure to do so does not decrease the
amount of deficit reduction already legislated," Moody's said.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases and Caryn Trokie; Editing by Dan
Grebler)