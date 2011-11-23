NEW YORK Nov 23 Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday the credit rating of the United States was not affected by the failure of a U.S. congressional committee to reach an agreement on deficit reduction.

Moody's has the U.S. rating at the highest level, Aaa, but with a negative outlook.

"Although the committee could have proposed considerably more than $1.2 trillion in deficit reduction measures, which would have been positive for the government's creditworthiness, its failure to do so does not decrease the amount of deficit reduction already legislated," Moody's said in a statement. (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Caryn Trokie)