July 20 Moody's Investors Service on Friday said it had withdrawn its A1 rating on New York's Village of Babylon because it did not provide the financial information needed to assess the credit quality of its debt.

Babylon is a village of 12,000 people located on Long Island's south shore. T reasurer Valerie Fronzo said the village would soon be issuing its audited financial statements for fiscal 2010 and 2011.

"It's just finishing up the Other Post-Employment Benefits, everything else is complete," she t old Reuters.

The cost of OPEB - typically retiree health care costs - is rising rapidly for many states and municipalities around the nation, prompting warnings by fiscal monitors.

Moody's had put Babylon on the watchlist on March 20, after affirming its credit at A1.

"After receiving some financial information, a review on June 12, 2012 by Moody's deemed the financial information provided still insufficient," the credit agency said in a statement.

It added: "The withdrawal of the rating reflects the lack of information regarding the district's future performance."

Fronzo said the new budget, which started on June 1, totals $8.6 million, up from the previous $8.1 million accord. Each year, Babylon has increased reserves by several hundred thousand dollars each year since they fell in 2007, she added. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Diane Craft)