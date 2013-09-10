NEW YORK, Sept 10 Morgan Stanley is
focused on cost-cutting, as legal expenses remain high and
revenue has slowed in a seasonally weak period for trading and
investment banking, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said on
Tuesday.
The Wall Street bank began cutting 1,600 jobs from its
institutional securities business in January, as part of a
broader plan to reduce costs by $1.4 billion a year.
At a financial services conference in New York on Tuesday,
Porat said Morgan Stanley is "continuing with our expense
management program," as legal expenses are likely to remain
elevated through the end of the quarter. Porat expects revenue
to be seasonally sluggish this quarter, despite a strong
pipeline of deal activity.
As part of her presentation at the conference, Porat also
said Morgan Stanley is investing heavily in trading technology
as fixed-income markets move toward electronic trading and
clearing.
She also said the bank expects to earn more net interest
income over time by using deposits from its brokerage business
to make more loans to wealth clients. While net interest income
is just 12 percent of Morgan Stanley's revenue, it makes up a
larger percentage at its main wealth management rivals, Bank of
America Corp, at 35 percent, and Wells Fargo & Co
, at 23 percent. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
currently extends a loan to 5 percent of its customers, and aims
to double that figure.