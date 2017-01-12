(Adds details, graphic, table) Jan 12 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to their lowest levels in six weeks, in step with the decline in U.S. government debt yields, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.12 percent in the week ended Jan. 12, it said. Last week, 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.20 percent. Two weeks earlier, the rate was 4.32 percent, the highest since 4.33 percent in the week of April 24, 2014. The pullback in mortgage rates revived loan applications, with those to buy a home hitting the highest weekly level in six months, Mortgage Bankers Association data showed on Wednesday. Longer-dated Treasury yields have retreated from their highest levels in over two years since mid-December as investor appetite for bonds improved following the global bond market rout due on bets of faster inflation under a Trump administration. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.307 percent on Thursday, which was its lowest since late November. It was about 0.45 percentage point higher than the level prior to Donald Trump's election win in November, according to Reuters data. Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates in the week ended Jan. 12: Loan type Latest week (pct) Week ago (pct) Year ago (pct) 30-year fixed 4.12 4.20 3.92 15-year fixed 3.37 3.44 3.19 5-year ARM 3.23 3.33 3.01 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)