NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. mortgage rates jumped to
their highest in about 10 months, in line with a surge in U.S.
Treasury yields driven by the global bond market rout following
Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win, mortgage finance
agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, the most
widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.94 percent in the
week ended Nov. 17, the highest since 3.97 percent in the week
of Jan. 7, it said.
The 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.57 percent last week
and 3.97 percent a year earlier.
Average 15-year fixed and five-year adjustable mortgages
rose above 3 percent in the latest week to their highest level
since January, according to Freddie Mac.
Earlier this week, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a
10-month peak as Trump's stunning victory stoked bets on rising
inflation based on tax cuts and federal spending he promised
during his campaign.
Freddie Mac chief economist Sean Becketti said the jump in
mortgage rates could result in a pick up in home sales and
refinancing before an ensuing slowdown.
"If rates stick at these levels, expect a final burst of
home sales and refinances as 'fence sitters' try to beat further
increases, then a marked slowdown in housing activity," Becketti
said.
On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association said its
measure on mortgage application activity fell to a 10-month low
as mortgage rates surged since the Trump victory.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 3 basis points at
2.256 percent in early trading on Thursday. Yields touched 2.302
percent on Monday, the highest since Dec. 31, according to
Reuters data.
Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates
in the week ended Nov. 17:
Loan type Latest week (pct) Week ago (pct) Year ago (pct)
30-year fixed 3.94 3.57 3.97
15-year fixed 3.14 2.88 3.18
5-year ARM 3.07 2.88 2.98
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)