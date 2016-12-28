UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 28 The Mortgage Bankers Association will not publish its weekly survey of U.S. mortgage rates and home loan application activity on Dec. 28.
The MBA will resume publication with results for the two weeks prior on Jan. 4. (Reporting by U.S. financial markets team)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts