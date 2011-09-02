BRIEF-Input Capital reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.01
* Announces strong deployment & canola sales in FY2017 Q1 results
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 The agency that oversees U.S. mortgage markets is preparing to file suit against "more than a dozen" big U.S. banks, accusing them of misrepresenting the quality of mortgages they packaged and sold during the housing bubble, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, is expected to file suit against Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, among other banks, the Times reported, citing three unidentified individuals briefed on the matter.
The suits stem from subpoenas the finance agency issued to banks last year.
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
* Walt Disney Co - Q1 revenue $14,784 million versus $15,244 million