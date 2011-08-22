WASHINGTON Aug 22 The delinquency rate for
U.S. mortgage payments slightly increased in the second
quarter, an industry group said on Monday.
The rate on loans backing one-to-four unit residential
properties reached a seasonally adjusted 8.44 percent, 12 basis
points higher than in the first quarter of the year, yet 141
basis points below a year ago, The U.S. Mortgage Bankers
Association reported.
"Mortgage delinquencies are no longer improving and are now
showing some signs of worsening," Jay Brinkmann, chief
economist of the MBA said in a statement. "While overall
mortgage delinquencies increased only slightly between the
first and second quarters of this year, it is clear that the
downward trend we saw through most of 2010 has stopped."
The marginal uptick in the number of borrowers who have
missed at least one payment reversed the trend the industry
group has reported in previous quarters. Brinkmann said the
delinquency rate is mostly affected by unease in the jobs
market.
The number of new foreclosures initiated, meanwhile, fell
to their lowest levels since the end of 2007.
The non-seasonally adjusted foreclosure inventory rate for
all loans at the end of the second quarter of 2011 was 4.43
percent, 9 basis points lower than the previous quarter and
down 14 basis points from 4.57 in the second quarter of 2010,
the MBA said in its Q2 National Delinquency Survey.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrew Hay)