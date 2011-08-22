WASHINGTON Aug 22 The delinquency rate for U.S. mortgage payments slightly increased in the second quarter, an industry group said on Monday.

The rate on loans backing one-to-four unit residential properties reached a seasonally adjusted 8.44 percent, 12 basis points higher than in the first quarter of the year, yet 141 basis points below a year ago, The U.S. Mortgage Bankers Association reported.

"Mortgage delinquencies are no longer improving and are now showing some signs of worsening," Jay Brinkmann, chief economist of the MBA said in a statement. "While overall mortgage delinquencies increased only slightly between the first and second quarters of this year, it is clear that the downward trend we saw through most of 2010 has stopped."

The marginal uptick in the number of borrowers who have missed at least one payment reversed the trend the industry group has reported in previous quarters. Brinkmann said the delinquency rate is mostly affected by unease in the jobs market.

The number of new foreclosures initiated, meanwhile, fell to their lowest levels since the end of 2007.

The non-seasonally adjusted foreclosure inventory rate for all loans at the end of the second quarter of 2011 was 4.43 percent, 9 basis points lower than the previous quarter and down 14 basis points from 4.57 in the second quarter of 2010, the MBA said in its Q2 National Delinquency Survey.

(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrew Hay)