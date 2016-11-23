NEW YORK Nov 23 A measure of U.S. mortgage
application activity rose last week, rebounding from a 10-month
low, even as 30-year mortgage rates climbed to their highest
levels since January, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association
released on Wednesday showed.
The Washington-based industry group's seasonally adjusted
mortgage market index rose 5.5 percent to 460.3 in the week
ended Nov. 18. Last week, it stood at 436.3, the lowest since
the week of Jan. 15.
