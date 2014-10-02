Oct 2 Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke is having a "hard time" refinancing his home loan due
to the tight credit conditions in the mortgage market, Bloomberg
reported on Thursday.
"I recently tried to refinance my mortgage and I was
unsuccessful in doing so," Bernanke said, speaking at a
conference in Chicago, according to Bloomberg.
The Mortgage Bankers Association's said on Wednesday its
seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications fell 0.3
percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a
leading indicator of home sales, were unchanged.
Bernanke also said the market for first-time home buyers was
"not what it should be," Bloomberg reported.
"The housing area is one area where regulation has not yet
got it right," Bernanke said, according to the report.
Bernanke was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore. Editing by Andre
Grenon)