NEW YORK Aug 11 The number of U.S. residential mortgage loans with payments past due slipped to a 10-year low in the second quarter as an improving labor market helped a housing sector that went bust nearly a decade ago, an industry survey released on Thursday showed.

The delinquency rate on one-to-four unit homes fell 11 basis points to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.66 percent of all loans outstanding at the end of the second quarter. That was the lowest level since the second quarter of 2006, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest National Delinquency Survey.

The second-quarter delinquency rate was 64 basis points lower than one year ago.

"Mortgage performance improved again in the second quarter primarily because of the combination of lower unemployment, strong job growth and a continued nationwide housing market recovery," Marina Walsh, the group's vice president of industry analysis, said in a statement.

The percentage of loans on which foreclosure actions were started during the quarter was 0.32 percent, down 3 basis points from the previous quarter, and down 8 basis points from one year ago. The foreclosure starts rate was at its lowest level since the second quarter of 2000, MBA said.

