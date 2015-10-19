(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say program is expected
to be announced in 2016; corrects paragraph 2 to say the program
will introduce a single mortgage security)
Oct 19 The timeline for a joint mortgage bond
program of government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac is expected to be announced in 2016,
the head of the regulator that oversees the two agencies said on
Monday.
The program, through a so-called Common Securitization
Platform (CSP) will introduce a single mortgage security, said
Melvin Watt, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency,
which took conservatorship of Fannie and Freddie in September
2008 during the credit crisis.
The CSP is intended to bolster liquidity in the U.S. home
loan market.
"I can confirm that we plan to announce the Release 1
timeline in 2016. We also hope to be able to announce the
Release 2 timeline next year," Watt said in a speech at the
Mortgage Bankers Association's annual conference in San Diego.
In the program's first stage, or Release 1, the CSP will
begin issuing and administering only Freddie Mac's securities.
In Release 2, the platform will issue and administer bonds
for both mortgage agencies using a new single security for the
first time, Watt said.
Right now, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac issue and administer
their mortgage programs separately.
Since the housing bust, they and peer Ginnie Mae repackage
at least 95 percent of the home loans into bonds annually.
