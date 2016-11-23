Nov 23 The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency said on Wednesday it raised the maximum limit on mortgages Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can acquire in 2017, the first increase since 2006, as home prices have risen above their levels in the third quarter of 2007.

In most U.S. areas, the 2017 maximum "conforming" loan limit for one-unit properties will go up to $424,100 from $417,000, the regulator of the two mortgage finance agencies said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)