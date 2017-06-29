(Adds quote, adds table)
NEW YORK, June 29 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year
mortgages fell to their lowest levels in more than seven months
in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields earlier this week,
Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
Benchmark government note yields, however,
jumped to their highest level in more than a month on Thursday
in a global bond market selloff, prompted by concerns the era of
easy money might be drawing to close following hawkish rhetoric
from several major central banks.
"Mortgage rates may increase in next week's survey if
Treasury yields continue to rise," Freddie Mac chief economist
Sean Becketti said in a statement.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely
held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.88 percent in the week
ended June 29, which was the lowest since 3.57 percent in the
Nov. 10, 2016 week. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 3.90
percent, the mortgage finance agency said.
On Thursday, 10-year Treasury yield touched 2.297 percent,
matching the level last seen on May 24. It has risen 12 basis
points since Tuesday, Reuters data showed.
Below are the latest average mortgage rates in the week of
June 29 Freddie Mac tracked:
Loan type Latest Previous Year-ago
week (pct) week (pct) (pct)
30-year fixed 3.88 3.90 3.48
15-year fixed 3.17 3.17 2.78
5-year adjustable 3.17 3.14 2.70
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Grant McCool)