NEW YORK Nov 23 The average interest rate on
U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed above 4 percent to its
highest levels in 16 months in step with rising U.S. government
bond yields, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said
on Wednesday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely
held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.03 percent in the week
ended Nov. 23, which was the highest since 4.04 percent in the
week of July 23, 2015. Last week, the 30-year mortgage rates
averaged 3.94 percent, it said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)