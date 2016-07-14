BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, July 14 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages were little changed in the latest week, holding above their all-time low even as bond yields bounced up from their record lows, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
The average 30-year mortgage rate was 3.42 percent in the week ended July 14, compared with 3.41 percent the previous week and its record low of 3.31 percent set in November 2012, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.