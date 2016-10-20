NEW YORK, Oct 20 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year
mortgages rose to their highest levels in four months in line
with rising Treasury yields on a bond market sell-off spurred by
speculation about reduced stimulus from global central banks,
mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
The average 30-year mortgage rate was 3.52 percent in the
week ended Oct. 20, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate
survey. This was the highest level since the 3.56 percent
recorded in the week of June 23.
"This is the first week in over four months that rates have
risen above 3.50 percent. This month, mortgage rates seem to be
catching up to Treasury yields and returning to pre-Brexit
levels," Sean Becketti, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said in a
statement.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at 1.736
percent early on Thursday, down more than 1 basis point on the
day. On Monday, it reached 1.814 percent, which was its highest
since June 2, Reuters data showed.
Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates
in the week ended Oct. 2:
Loan type Latest week Week ago (pct) Year ago (pct)
(pct)
30-year fixed 3.52 3.47 3.79
15-year fixed 2.79 2.76 2.98
5-year ARM 2.85 2.82 2.89
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Dan Grebler)