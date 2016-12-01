BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
NEW YORK Dec 1 The average interest rate on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to its highest levels in more than 16 months with the ongoing rise in Treasury yields, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.08 percent in the week ended Dec. 1, which was the highest since 4.09 percent in the week of July 16, 2015. Last week, the 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.03 percent, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.