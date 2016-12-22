NEW YORK Dec 22 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to their highest levels since April 2014 following the Federal Reserve's hint it might raise interest rates at a swifter pace in 2017, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.30 percent in the week ended Dec. 22, the highest since 4.33 percent in the week of April 24, 2014. Last week, 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.16 percent, Freddie Mac said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)