BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
NEW YORK Dec 22 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to their highest levels since April 2014 following the Federal Reserve's hint it might raise interest rates at a swifter pace in 2017, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.30 percent in the week ended Dec. 22, the highest since 4.33 percent in the week of April 24, 2014. Last week, 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.16 percent, Freddie Mac said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.