* Live Ventures Inc says its board member Dennis Gao purchased 12,671 shares of co's stock for about $245,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for a third straight week to their lowest levels since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.09 percent in the week ended Jan. 19, down from 4.12 percent last week, it said. Three weeks ago, it averaged 4.32 percent, which was the highest since 4.33 percent in the week of April 24, 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20