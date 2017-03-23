NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fell from 11-week highs as Treasury yields decreased following the Federal Reserve's signal last week it will remain on a gradual path to raising interest rates, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.23 percent in the week ended March 23. This compared with the prior week's 4.30 percent which was the highest since 4.32 percent in the week ended Dec. 29, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)