NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fell to their lowest levels in five months in line with bond yields due to geopolitical tension and worries about a slowing U.S. economy, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.97 percent in the week ended April 20, the lowest since 3.94 percent in the Nov. 17 week. This compared with the preceding week's 4.08 percent, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)