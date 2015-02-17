WASHINGTON Feb 17 U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Tuesday that he has asked U.S. Attorneys who brought cases against institutions for their role in the U.S. mortgage crisis to identify individual employees to prosecute as well.

Holder said he had given the federal prosecutors 90-day deadline to identify which individuals they may be able to bring civil or criminal charges against.

(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)