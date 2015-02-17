(Adds background, quotes from Holder)
By Julia Edwards and Karen Freifeld
WASHINGTON Feb 17 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder said on Tuesday he has given federal prosecutors a 90-day
deadline to decide whether they can bring cases against
individuals for their roles in the 2008 financial crisis.
U.S. attorneys who brought cases against institutions over
misconduct in the pooling and sale of residential
mortgage-backed securities have been asked "to try to develop
cases against individuals and to report back in 90 days with
regard to whether they think they can successfully bring
criminal or civil cases against those individuals," Holder said
in a public appearance at the National Press Club.
The Justice Department, in conjunction with other
authorities, extracted record penalties from major banks in 2013
and 2014 for inappropriately marketing risky mortgage securities
in the run-up to the financial crisis.
JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to a $13 billion deal in
November 2013; Citigroup Inc signed a $7 billion
settlement in July 2014; and Bank of America Corp
reached a $16.65 billion agreement in August.
Still, the government has been criticized for not bringing
cases against top executives for their roles in the misconduct.
"I think what we have done has been appropriate," Holder
said on Tuesday. "To the extent that individuals have not been
prosecuted, people should understand it is not for lack of
trying."
The government cases came out of a task force formed by
President Barack Obama in 2012 to probe misconduct that
contributed to the financial crisis.
Obama said he was creating the group to "hold accountable
those who broke the law" and "help turn the page on an era of
recklessness."
Because Holder is expected to leave office soon, he said the
decision over whether to prosecute individuals would ultimately
be up to Loretta Lynch, the administration's nominee to replace
him as attorney general, if and when she is confirmed by the
U.S. Senate.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom
Brown)