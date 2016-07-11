UPDATE 1-Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
NEW YORK, July 11 Availability of U.S. home loans fell in June as some investors stopped making certain type of adjustable-rate mortgages, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Monday.
The Washington-based group's mortgage credit available index fell 1.3 percent to 119.8 last month.
A rise in the index suggests lending standards are tightening, while a decline signals lending standards are loosening.
"Credit availability decreased over the month driven primarily by a decrease in availability of conventional conforming loan offerings," said Lynn Fisher, MBA's vice president of research and economics in a statement.
A number of investors in particular discontinued their conventional high balance seven-year adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) programs but left their five-year and 10-year ARM programs unchanged, Fisher said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
(Repeats with no changes to headline or text) Jan 30 Following is the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' trimmed mean PCE price index, with comparisons to the government's PCE price indexes. All figures are at an annual rate and have been provided by the Dallas Fed: One-month change: Dec'16 Nov'16 Oct'16 PCE 1.9 0.6 3.1 Core PCE 1.3 0.2 1.5 Trimmed mean PCE 1.8 1.2 2.2
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 Mexico's peso traded at its strongest level this year on Monday, backed by expectations that new U.S. trade policies may not hammer the country's exports as badly as expected.