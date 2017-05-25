(Adds background, table) NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.95 percent in the week ended May 25, which was the lowest since 3.94 percent in the Nov. 17, 2016 week. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 4.02 percent, the mortgage finance agency said. Treasury yields have decreased the past couple of weeks as news about a widening probe into U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign's possible tied to Russia raised concerns about Trump and Republicans' ability to deliver tax cuts and infrastructure spending this year, which would bolster the U.S. economy. Appetite for U.S. government bonds has also been supported this week by safe-haven bids among investors who are nervous following Moody's downgrade of China's bond rating and a deadly suicide bombing in Manchester, England. A week ago, benchmark 10-year Treasury yield touched a near one-month low at 2.181 percent before rebounding a bit this week. It was 2.261 percent at 11:07 a.m. (1507 GMT) on Thursday, Reuters data showed. Below are the latest average mortgage rates in the week of May 25 Freddie Mac tracked: Loan type Latest week Previous Year-ago (pct) (pct) week (pct) 30-year fixed 3.95 4.02 3.64 15-year fixed 3.19 3.27 2.89 5-year adjustable 3.07 3.13 2.87 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)