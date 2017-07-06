By Kimberly Chin
| NEW YORK, July 6
NEW YORK, July 6 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages ticked up in the latest week as interest rates on
30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to the highest level since
May, according to industry data released on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted index of mortgage activity for home
purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, rose 1.4 percent
in the week ended June 30, according to the Mortgage Bankers
Association.
The average rate on "conforming" 30-year fixed-rate
mortgages, for loans with balances that are $424,100 or less,
rose to 4.20 percent from 4.13 percent the previous week. It
marked the first increase in mortgage rates since late April,
and came as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note
yields rose.
The seasonally adjusted index on mortgage applications for
refinancing fell 0.4 percent from the previous week, its second
straight drop. Applications for mortgages for home purchases,
meanwhile, rose 3.1 percent from the previous week, its first
rise in four weeks.
(Reporting by Kimberly Chin; Editing by Dan Grebler)